Rwanda: Ecobank Empowers Women Entrepreneurs At Herafrik Business Expo

Ecobank Rwanda joined the celebration of International Women's Day by supporting women entrepreneurs through the "HerAfrik Business Expo," an exhibition aimed at promoting women-led businesses and expanding their market opportunities.

The first edition of the expo took place in Kigali from March 7 to 8, organised by Ecobank in partnership with Mövenpick Hotel Kigali and the African Women's Entrepreneurship Program.

The exhibition brought together 56 women entrepreneurs, including six foreign entrepreneurs living in Rwanda, showcasing products and services from sectors such as creative industries, agriculture, manufacturing and services.

The initiative aligns with Ecobank's ongoing efforts to empower women entrepreneurs through its Ellevate programme. The programme supports women-owned and women-focused businesses through tailored financial solutions, mentorship, training, and market access.

It offers collateral-free loans of up to Rwf70 million at a preferential interest rate of 12.75 per cent per annum, subject to terms and conditions. Beneficiaries also receive capacity-building training, mentorship, access to markets across Africa through Ecobank's MyTradeHub platform, and opportunities to connect with development partners and business advisors.

Diane Mukunde, Head of Consumer and Commercial Banking at Ecobank Rwanda, said the bank remains committed to empowering women entrepreneurs and supporting initiatives that help them grow their businesses.

She noted that programmes such as Ellevate reflect Ecobank's broader mission to support women-led businesses through tailored financial solutions and opportunities to access wider markets. "By supporting platforms like the HerAfrik Business Expo, we are able to connect with women entrepreneurs, understand their needs, and continue creating solutions that help them grow and scale their businesses," she said.

Gloria Kamanzi Uwizera, Chairperson of the African Women's Entrepreneurship Program Rwanda, said the exhibition aims to bring women entrepreneurs together and increase the visibility of their businesses so they can reach wider markets.

She welcomed the participation of both Rwandan and foreign women entrepreneurs living in the country, including members of the Ethiopian community, noting that the initiative will continue through future engagements involving even more women entrepreneurs, including those in rural areas.

"This will help make women's economic activities more visible and create opportunities for those in sectors like agriculture, creative industries, and services," Uwizera said.

She added that support from Ecobank made the exhibition possible while also giving the bank an opportunity to better understand women-led businesses and introduce entrepreneurs to its services.

"Ecobank supported us to organise this exhibition. It helps the bank learn more about the activities women are doing, while also giving entrepreneurs the chance to know the services it offers," she said.

Uwizera also highlighted the benefits of Ecobank's presence across Africa for entrepreneurs operating in multiple markets.

"As a businesswoman, I opened an Ecobank account when I was operating in Ivory Coast, and it made it easier to make payments and access loans to expand my business," she said.

She added that women entrepreneurs often face challenges accessing finance, especially when demand for their products increases.

"But through initiatives such as Ellevate programme , Ecobank offers loans with favorable interest rates that are specifically designed to support women-led businesses," she said.

Among the exhibitors was Philippa Kibugu Decuir, founder and CEO of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa and Icyangwe Rwanda Ltd.

She said the partnership with Ecobank helps organisations like hers sustain their work.

"Ecobank happens to be one of my partners, and I was pleased to meet their marketing Lead and show them the work we are doing, because everything depends on finance," she said.

"When an organisation relies mainly on donations and fundraising, it becomes very difficult to sustain its mission."

Decuir explained that this challenge led her organisation to create the social enterprise Icyangwe Rwanda Ltd, which produces eco-friendly, biodegradable, and handcrafted loofah products, including body scrubbers, sponges, and slippers that now help finance its activities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, when many activities were halted, the organisation began producing products from the Icyangwe plant grown in a wellness garden at its headquarters.

After the pandemic, the products were presented to the Rwanda Development Board, which endorsed them as viable commercial items.

"Today, Icyangwe Rwanda Limited helps finance the Breast Cancer Initiative and supports patients and survivors through the projects we run," she said.

Liliane Uwineza, CEO of Inovos, a company producing eco-friendly and biodegradable sanitary pads, said the exhibition helped her company reach new customers and networks.

"We learned from other exhibitors and also discovered things we did not know before," she said.

"Some people who visited our stand said they did not know these sanitary pads are locally produced."

She added that the event helped her connect with networks that could support the promotion of her products.

Uwineza also said she became aware of Ecobank's Ellevate programme, which supports the growth of women-led enterprises.

"We have been facing challenges accessing finance," she said.

"After learning about the programme, we are considering applying because it could help us increase production by about 20 per cent from our current output of around 6,000 pads per month."

Pascale Shaka, Creative Director of Sake Farm, a women-led farm producing Arabica coffee in Ngoma District, said the exhibition created opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn from each other.

"The exhibition helps us connect with other businesses and share experiences," she said.

"For example, we have learned about the Ellevate initiative, which supports women entrepreneurs through access to finance to expand their businesses. I am interested in that opportunity."