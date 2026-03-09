Rwanda: REG Defeat Gisagara to Win Kayumba Memorial Volleyball Tournament

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) emerged winners of the 16th Memorial Kayumba Volleyball Tournament after defeating Gisagara VC in four sets (25-14, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21) in the final held at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) on Sunday.

The annual tournament is organised in honour of former school headmaster Emmanuel Kayumba, who passed away in 2009.

Coached by Benon Mugisha, REG started the match strongly, claiming the first two sets 25-14 and 25-20 to take early control of the contest.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Gisagara responded in the third set, edging REG 26-24 to keep their hopes alive. However, REG regrouped and won the fourth set 25-21 to seal the victory and lift the trophy.

Elsewhere, East African University Rwanda (EAUR) secured third place after defeating Kepler in four sets.

Beyond the top-tier competition, the tournament also featured matches in veteran, university, and junior categories.

In the university category, Kinyinya swept University of Rwanda (UR) Huye Campus in straight sets, while Win Stars edged UR Busogo in a hard-fought tie-break encounter.

In the junior category, Nyanza TSS fell short against Umutara Polytechnique in the final, while hosts GSOB defeated Petit Séminaire Virgo Fidelis (PSVF) in straight sets.

Meanwhile, the women's tournament did not take place as earlier announced by the organisers. Of the teams that had confirmed participation, only Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) showed up, while APR VC withdrew at the last minute.