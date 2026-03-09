Rwanda: Basketball - Mukama Inspires APR to Narrow Win Over Patriots

Sunday, March 8

Power forward Jean-Victor Mukama scored a team-high 15 points as APR edged rivals Patriots 78-75 in the Rwanda Basketball League on Sunday, March 8, at Petit Stade.

The match drew a full house, with basketball fans filling the 2,000-seat venue to witness what many considered the biggest game of the season so far.

American forward Teafale Lenard Jr. added 13 points, while Ntore Habimana contributed 12 points for James Maye Jr.'s winning side.

Patriots guard Damaria Franklin delivered a game-high 23 points, but his effort was not enough to prevent his team from suffering their third defeat of the league campaign.

Patriots started strongly, winning the first quarter 22-19. The teams then played out a 22-22 tie in the second quarter, sending Patriots into halftime with a 44-41 lead.

APR regrouped after the break and returned with renewed energy in the second half. They won the third quarter 21-17 before edging the final quarter 16-14 to seal a narrow victory.

Elsewhere in the league, REG came from behind to defeat Kepler 70-67.