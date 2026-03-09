Angolan President Participation At José Seguro's Iauguration Symbolizes Continuity of Relations - MFA

Lisbon — The presence of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, at the inauguration ceremony of the President of Portugal, António José Seguro, symbolizes the continuity of strategic and historical relations between Angola and Portugal, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António.

In statements to the press on Sunday in Lisbon, Téte António said that João Lourenço's participation in the ceremony on Monday, as a guest of the Portuguese authorities, constitutes "a symbol of coherence, constancy and a consolidated strategy" in relations between the two countries.

According to Téte António, the ties between Angola and Portugal go beyond the strictly diplomatic level and reflect a deep connection between the peoples of the two nations.

"What this presence signals is a strategic relationship between the governments, but above all a relationship between brotherly peoples, very closely linked, which surpasses any description we can find in diplomatic vocabulary," he stressed.

The Minister stressed that inauguration ceremonies are important moments for strengthening political dialogue and consolidating bilateral relations, especially when a new leader takes office.

He recalled that contacts and visits between heads of state are indicators of the good state of relations between countries, comparing them to meetings between members of the same family.

"We often say that visits, just like in a family, are signs of very good relations. It is in this spirit that Angola participates in this ceremony," he said.

According to the official, João Lourenço's participation in the solemn act confirms the continuity of cooperation between Angola and Portugal and reinforces the tradition of political, historical and cultural proximity between the two States.

The investiture ceremony of António José Seguro as President of the Portuguese Republic takes place on Monday (9), in Lisbon, with the presence of several foreign delegations.

António José Seguro was elected in the second round of the presidential elections held on February 8, 2026, and begins a five-year term, until 2031.

The investiture ceremony takes place in a solemn session of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic and brings together deputies, members of the Government, high-ranking State authorities and national and foreign guests.

During the ceremony, the President-elect takes the constitutional oath and signs the act of investiture, followed by the symbolic transfer of powers and the first official speech of the new Head of State.

The solemn session, usually held in the morning, lasts approximately one to two hours and includes military honors and protocol greetings. AFL/ART/DOJ