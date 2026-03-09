Angola: President João Lourenço Arrives in Lisbon to Attend Portuguese Head of State Inauguration

Lisbon — Angolan President João Lourenço arrived in Lisbon on Sunday to witness the inauguration ceremony of the new Portuguese Head of State, António José Seguro.

At Figo Maduro Military Airport, where he landed, João Lourenço received welcome greetings from the Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Maria de Jesus Ferreira, from members of the Executive and from officials of the Angolan diplomatic mission.

The presence of the Angolan Head of State is the result of an invitation from the Portuguese authorities to join the group of personalities from various sectors who are honoring the ceremony of the change of leadership in Portugal, after the ten-year term of Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

António José Seguro won the second round of the presidential elections held on February 8, 2026, and begins a five-year term.

The investiture ceremony takes place in a solemn session of the Assembly of the Portuguese Republic and brings together deputies, members of the Government, high-ranking State authorities and national and foreign guests.

During the ceremony, the President-elect takes the constitutional oath and signs the act of investiture, followed by the symbolic transfer of powers and the first official speech of the new Head of State.

The solemn session, usually held in the morning, lasts approximately one to two hours and includes military honors and protocol greetings.