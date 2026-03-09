Angola: Bie Province Governor Calls for Unity in Fighting Violence Against Women

Cuito — The governor of Bié province, Celeste Adolfo, on Sunday called on for solidarity and unity among all active forces in the fighting all types of violence against women, children, and girls, in order to have increasingly healthy societies.

The governor was speaking in Cuito city at the closing of the camp for women of the United Methodist Church, affiliated with the Annual Conference of Eastern Angola, hosted in Bie province capital from March 4 to 8, under the motto: "Women of Faith Transforming History".

Celeste Adolfo also requested the fight against illiteracy and teenage pregnancy, as well as the recovery of moral and ethical values.

She recalled that women have conquered a privileged space in the political field and at the center of decision-making, thanks to the unwavering struggle for their affirmation and greater dignity, overcoming discrimination and prejudice.

Taking advantage of International Women's Day, which is celebrated today, the governor asked this group to always promote family well-being and harmony.

She guaranteed the continued work of local authorities in developing policies to empower women, with a view to improving the social and economic conditions of families.

On the occasion, the district director of the Methodist Women's Organization in Luanda, Catarina Borges, reaffirmed the commitment of the women of this religious denomination to continue fighting against domestic and sexual violence, teenage pregnancy, and other ills that affect society.

For five days, more than 400 women from the Annual Conference of West and East Angola, specifically Luanda, Malange, and Bié, discussed, through lectures, topics such as women's rights and leadership training.

The camp was also a stage for spiritual renewal, with the conversion of more than two hundred souls, an exchange of socio-cultural experiences, and also featured a fair of handicrafts, highlighting women's skills and their contribution to the diversification of the national economy through entrepreneurship.

The women also visited some solidarity institutions. AS/PLB/DOJ