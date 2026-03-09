Monrovia — Musa Hassan Bility, political leader of the Citizens Movement for Change (CMC) and Representative of Nimba County Electoral District #7, has issued a reflective and strongly worded political commentary urging Liberian politicians to abandon what he describes as the culture of dishonesty and distortion that often characterizes the country's opposition politics.

In what he calls a "Letter from Saclepea," his hometown in Nimba, the outspoken lawmaker challenges a long-standing tradition in Liberian politics where opposition figures feel compelled to criticize governments relentlessly, even when policies or actions deserve acknowledgment.

According to Bility, political actors seeking power frequently fall into the trap of rejecting the truth simply to maintain political advantage. "There is a troubling habit in our politics," Bility wrote. "Too often, our politics demands that you distort reality, attack individuals without restraint, and refuse to acknowledge anything positive done by those you oppose."

Rejecting the Politics of Distortion

Bility, widely known as one of the country's most vocal opposition figures, said he has often faced criticism and personal attacks for refusing to conform to the expectation that opposition politicians must remain entirely negative toward the government in power. He argued that many well-intentioned individuals who attempt to enter politics with honesty are often discouraged or politically marginalized because they refuse to lie or exaggerate. "Good people are discouraged, attacked, and sometimes destroyed simply because they refuse to lie," he wrote, reflecting on the personal and professional cost of maintaining that stance.

The CMC political leader maintained that truthfulness in politics should not be viewed as a weakness but rather as a fundamental requirement for leadership credibility.

Reflection on the Weah Era

In his commentary, Bility also reflected on the political climate during the presidency of George Weah, noting that his willingness to acknowledge positive actions by the former administration drew harsh criticism from members of the then-opposition Unity Party. According to him, some political actors attempted to undermine his reputation because he refused to portray the Weah administration as entirely ineffective.

While acknowledging that the government at the time had serious shortcomings, Bility said it would have been dishonest to claim that every decision or policy was wrong. "Yes, the government had serious problems," he wrote. "But not everything it did was wrong, and I refused to pretend otherwise."

Criticism of the Current Government

Bility also directed criticism at the current administration led by President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, stating that the government has in some instances demonstrated troubling signs of intolerance toward dissent. He accused the administration of showing a willingness to undermine the rule of law and treat disagreement as hostility.

Despite those criticisms, however, Bility stressed that he remains committed to acknowledging positive steps taken by the government when they occur. "Even within this government, there are moments when the right things are done," he noted. "And to say so is not weakness. It is honesty."

Listening to the "Ordinary Liberian"

A central theme of Bility's message, he noted, is the importance of listening to ordinary citizens outside the capital city. He said his frequent visits to rural communities and smaller towns have shaped his understanding of the realities faced by Liberians far removed from political debates in Monrovia. According to him, ordinary citizens are capable of distinguishing between what governments do poorly and what they do well.

Politicians who ignore that reality, he warned, risk losing the trust of the very people they claim to represent. "When the ordinary citizen hears you deny what they can see with their own eyes, they begin to doubt your honesty and your capacity to lead," Bility wrote.

Lessons from Political Transitions

Bility further argued that governments often struggle once they assume power partly because opposition parties campaign on exaggerated promises and overly harsh criticism of the incumbent. He cited both the former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government and the current Unity Party administration as examples of how inflated expectations created during opposition politics can later become political burdens. "Power built on distortion will always struggle to survive the weight of truth," he said.

A Call for Principle in Leadership

The Nimba lawmaker concluded his letter with a pledge to continue engaging directly with citizens and shaping his political vision based on their real concerns rather than partisan narratives. He emphasized that his commitment is not to political convenience but to honesty in public discourse. "I will continue to tell the truth whether it hurts me or benefits my opponent," he declared.

Bility's remarks add to ongoing national conversations about political accountability, governance, and the evolving role of opposition politics in Liberia's democracy. The "Letter from Saclepea," widely circulated on social media and political platforms, is already drawing attention among many, especially those who keenly follow Liberia's politics and, who see it as a rare call for ethical restraint and balanced discourse in the country's often polarized political environment.

For Bility, however, the message remains straightforward. "When truth lives, a country lives," he wrote. "And when truth lives, our democracy lives."

The former chairman of the Liberty Party (LP) who also headed a fraction of the party and merged with the Alternative National Congress (ANC) of Corporate man turned politician Alexander Benedict Cummings is facing also served as Liberia's President for its national Football Federation (LFA). He was sanctioned by FIFA for alleged avts of corruption and banned from participating for several years in any national and international sports activities. Bility has long denied the allegations, terming them as politically motivated.

He has vowed not to seek reelection for the House of Representatives as his ambition is now for the Presidency where he says he would have the ability, if elected, to shape Liberia's development pattern-making it a better country.

According to the lawmaker, Liberia's backwardness is inherently present in not only the decisions lawmakers make on Capitol Hill but also in their alleged compromises against the interest of the country.