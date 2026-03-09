South Africa: Slovo Park Residents Get Free Wi-Fi and Safety Cameras

Slovo Park residents in Johannesburg got smart poles with free Wi-Fi, LED lighting and emergency panic buttons on 5 March.

MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene said 17 poles will go up at Slovo Park to improve safety and internet access.

Residents of Slovo Park informal settlement in Johannesburg became the first community to receive smart poles from the City of Johannesburg. The launch took place on 5 March.

The multi-functional poles offer residents free public Wi-Fi, energy-efficient LED lighting, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and emergency panic buttons linked to response units.

MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene said the city plans to install 17 smart poles in the area. Seven have already been installed by one of the service providers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"There are children who rely on Wi-Fi for their school work and young people who use the internet to apply for jobs," Kunene said.

He said cameras on the poles would also help improve safety in an area where crime remains a concern.

Residents at the launch raised concerns about basic services, including sanitation, water and roads. Ward councillor Thobile Zondi said the community has been using the same Easy Loo toilets for more than 20 years.

Some residents said flooding on gravel roads during heavy rain makes it hard for people to move around, including wheelchair users.

Sylvia Mabe has lived in Slovo Park for 25 years. "I'm really happy about the Wi-Fi because now I will save on data. I'm unemployed and sometimes have to sacrifice money from the piece jobs I do to buy data for my children so they can do school work," she said.

Residents said a 2016 High Court ruling ordered the city to upgrade the settlement. They said the smart poles are the only visible development carried out so far, and many said they would be watching closely to see if broader upgrades follow.