Africa: Wafcon Postponement a Blessing in Disguise for 'Divided' Banyana Banyana

Despite the Women's Africa Cup of Nations being haphazardly postponed, the action may provide Banyana Banyana with some time to fix their internal issues.

It's a travesty that the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) was postponed just two weeks before that tournament was scheduled to commence. However, it may be a blessing in disguise for 2022 African champions Banyana Banyana.

Prior to Wafcon being formally pushed back by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), sources within the Banyana Banyana pre-Wafcon camp approached Daily Maverick to paint a picture of discord and disharmony. The well-placed insiders said that despite an external image of harmony as South Africa's senior women's soccer side competed in the Cosafa Women's Championship (where they eventually lost in the final to neighbours Namibia), this was not the case.

Internal turmoil

As the South Africans navigated to the decider of the southern African tournament in preparation for Wafcon, senior players not participating could be seen cheering the youthful version of Banyana Banyana from the stands. This was just a veil over the issues within the camp, our sources said.

The crux of the problems? A rift between long-time Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli. Ellis' assistant also coaches Hollywoodbets Super League University of the Western Cape, and the insiders told Daily Maverick that...