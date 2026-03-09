Kenya: 12 Rifles Surrendered in West Pokot Amid Disarmament Push

Nairobi — Residents of Pokot Central Sub-County in West Pokot County have voluntarily surrendered twelve illegal firearms at Marich Police Station, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed Monday.

The cache included twelve AK-47 rifles, twelve magazines, and twenty-four rounds of ammunition.

The surrender was facilitated with support from National Government Administration Officers and local community leaders.

"The firearms have been secured in safe custody pending further administrative action," the NPS said.

The voluntary surrender is part of a broader government-led disarmament initiative aimed at enhancing peace, stability, and security in the region through community cooperation.

The NPS urged residents in possession of illegal arms to surrender them to the nearest police stations.

"Individuals who still possess illegal firearms are encouraged to take advantage of the ongoing disarmament efforts and surrender them to the nearest police station," the NPS said.

"The public is also urged to continue partnering with the police by sharing information on suspicious activities."

This development comes amid a series of similar efforts across northern Kenya.

On Sunday, two more illegal firearms were voluntarily handed over in Turkana County as part of Operation Maliza Uhalifu, an intelligence-led, multi-agency campaign aimed at reducing the circulation of illicit weapons.

Authorities say the recent surrenders reflect growing trust between residents and security agencies, a key factor in stabilizing banditry-prone regions.

Operation Maliza Uhalifu continues to combine community sensitization, security patrols, and collaboration with local leaders to tackle crime and enhance public safety.