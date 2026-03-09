Namibia: Point of Order, Mr Kandorozu

Racial attacks by National Unity Democratic Organisation parliamentarian Vetaruhe Kandorozu this week were out of order. They have no place in today's society.

"A white man is a white man, they are not Namibians, whether we like it or not," he pronounced in parliament on Wednesday.

Kandorozu's vulgar rhetoric has no place in the "August house". Attention-seeking statements only serve to create unnecessary divisions.

In recent years, a number of our representatives have made a mockery of the house, abusing the floor to indulge in whatever itch they need to scratch at that moment.

The previous day, deputy education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture minister Dino Ballotii and Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda had a face off.

Last year, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa allegedly uttered the words "f*** you" to a fellow member of parliament (MP). Years earlier, former MP Jerry Ekandjo made distinctly unsavoury remarks about the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and other community.

It's clear that the 'honourable' house has lost its way.

Maybe lawmakers have forgotten that "honourable" derives from the Latin honorabilis - meaning "worthy of honour". Kandorozu failed that test. Miserably.

As a lawmaker, he swore an oath to uphold the Constitution which expressly prohibits racial discrimination.

It is also disgraceful that these parliamentary 'ego explosions' coincide with a lack of output by the legislature. Lawmakers should be disappointed that no non-budget law has been passed since they were sworn in last year.

During his final opening of parliament address, former president Hage Geingob questioned why a number of bills and proposed law amendments were being carried over.

This year, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah raised concerns about the pace at which parliament operates after only two of nine bills considered over the past year were passed.

If only our lawmakers were as effective at legislating as they are eager to globe-trot and tour the country under the cover of parliamentary committee meetings for subsistence and travel allowances.

It is a disgrace. MPs are paid out of taxpayers' money; they are elected to provide a voice for the needs and aspirations of their constituents, and to enact legislation that improves people's lives. It is time that they are held accountable.