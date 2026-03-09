Namibia: Swakopmund Motorists Face Delays At Roadworthy Testing Centre As Backlog Continues

Thousands of motorists at Swakopmund are allegedly facing delays of up to a month to secure roadworthy testing appointments at the National Traffic Information System (Natis) centre.

An employee at the Swakopmund centre, speaking on condition of anonymity, says staff had requested to work weekends to reduce the backlog but the request was declined due to overtime costs.

"We are willing to push and reduce the backlog. We asked to work weekends but it was denied. I cannot confirm the 3 000 figure, but it could be around 2 000," the employee says.

Another official has confirmed the figure, stating that employees had asked to work overtime to attend to the backlog.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi dismisses claims that 3 000 vehicles are waiting to be tested.

"The current backlog is 426 and not over 3 000 as alleged," Nekundi says.

He says the ministry is aware of the delays and attributes them to increased demand and capacity constraints following the temporary closure of the Walvis Bay testing pit due to structural safety concerns.

"The backlog at the Swakopmund Natis Centre is largely the result of increased client volumes following the emergency temporary closure of the Walvis Bay testing pit for rehabilitation," he says.

Nekundi adds that the Roads Authority will resume operating on Saturdays and Sundays at the Swakopmund centre starting this weekend to help address the backlog.

He says rehabilitation work at the Walvis Bay facility is expected to take about five months before full testing operations resume.

Roads Authority spokesperson Hileni Fillemon has also dismissed claims that thousands of vehicles are waiting for testing.

She says the current average waiting period for a roadworthy test appointment is about one week, although it may vary depending on the number of applications.

According to Fillemon, the Swakopmund centre has two examiners who process up to 30 applications each per day, including re-tests.

"Accordingly, the centre has a combined daily capacity of approximately 60 roadworthy tests," she says.

The delays come despite previous assurances that congestion at Natis centres would be addressed.

A booking seen by The Namibian shows that a motorist booked on 27 February and was given an appointment for 2 April.

Shoopala Samuel, a local vehicle dealer who imports cars from Japan, says the delays are affecting sales.

He says he has lost clients who cancelled orders because of the long waiting periods.

"If you make a booking today, your car will only be tested in April. To drive it, you must buy a permit every third day for N$160 because it is only valid for three days," he says.

He adds that driving without a valid permit can result in fines, and that vehicles operating under temporary permits cannot carry passengers.

"So, business becomes difficult. People are angry about the dates we are getting," he says.

Taxi and bus operators say the delays are affecting business and could pose safety risks if vehicles remain on the road while awaiting testing.

Road safety activists have described the backlog at Natis Swakopmund as a "ticking time bomb".

Road safety expert Felix Tjozongoro says the delays of up to a month not only create administrative problems but also increase the risk of unsafe vehicles on public roads.

"Roadworthy inspections are critical safety checks designed to identify defective brakes, worn tyres, faulty steering components, lighting issues and structural defects. If these inspections are delayed, unsafe vehicles continue operating in traffic, increasing the likelihood of mechanical-failure-related crashes," Tjozongoro says.

He warns that overworked examiners may rush inspections, compromising quality, and highlights the legal challenges motorists forced to wait face.

He says special permits are available but valid for only three days, which many argue is insufficient.

Tjozongoro suggests that temporary measures, additional staff, extended hours and partnerships with accredited private entities could help reduce the backlog.

Namibia Buses and Taxi Association secretary general Pendapala Nakathingo blames poor service delivery and a shortage of officials handling roadworthy testing.

He says the backlog impacts public transport operators who are required to keep their vehicles roadworthy to transport passengers.

"That is just due to poor service delivery. Right now, I think there is a lack of officials dealing with the testing of roadworthy vehicles. This is devastating, especially for public transport, which requires vehicles to be roadworthy. Passenger safety needs urgent consideration from the Roads Authority, particularly the Natis division," says Nakathingo.

Nakathingo also raises concern about possible fraud.

"It is inviting fraudsters to take advantage of those trying to book early appointments," he says.

Nakathingo calls for urgent intervention from the Roads Authority. He suggests separate testing procedures for public transport vehicles to prevent service disruptions.

"If vehicles are delayed for testing, they end up on the road and traffic officers issue tickets. It creates unnecessary congestion," he says.

Last year, minister Nekundi conducted spot checks at Natis offices and acknowledged the long waiting periods.

He announced plans to introduce online booking and payment systems nationwide to reduce queues and improve services.

Nekundi highlighted challenges such as long waiting periods, slow queues, high travel costs and scammers taking advantage of the delays.