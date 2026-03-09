Namibia: Ra Spends N$162 000 On Ipads for Temporary Board Members Amid Spending Concerns

Roads Authority acting board members have been given seven iPads valued at N$162 000 upon chief executive Hippy Tjivikua's request.

This comes after sources within the RA complained that the expenditure was unnecessary, especially since the members were appointed for a six-month period only.

The Ministry of Finance's overview, which was previously drafted under the Ministry of Public Enterprises, indicates exceptions where internal policies may allow individuals at state-owned enterprises to 'buy back' their devices at a depreciated book value at the end of their term.

This is, however, subject to the specific company's subsistence and travel allowance (S&T) policy and the approval of the relevant minister.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The sources say the roads company should have waited for a permanent board before spending such an amount.

The board consists of chairperson Martins Kambulu, Selma Karuaihe, Reinhard Bohmer, Getrude Xawes, Werner Ngashikuao, Chamberlain Hengari, and Hamutenya Hamutenya.

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi appointed these members for a six-month period last September.

He said the board needed to address pressing issues at the RA, and to ensure budgets are not exceeded, which could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions in penalties.

However, the same board now wants iPad Pro 11 devices with Wi-Fi valued at N$20 133 each, which were purchased from Business Connexion Namibia on 10 September 2025, a document seen by The Namibian shows.

Nekundi this week told The Namibian that the RA procures devices for the directors for RA work, and that they remain the company's property.

"The procurement of tools of trade forms part of the Roads Authority's approved operational budget and falls within the mandate of the board and management. It was therefore not subject to separate ministerial approval.

"The devices remain the property of the Roads Authority and are issued strictly for official use in conducting RA business. They are not the personal assets of the directors. Therefore, if the current temporary board term comes to end, the tools will be transferred to incoming directors," he said.

Nekundi said the ministry remains committed to prudent financial management and ensuring public resources are used in line with established policies and governance frameworks.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

RA spokesperson Hileni Fillemon yesterday said the iPads in question were procured in line with established policies and practices at the RA.

She said similar devices have been provided to previous boards as tools of the trade to enable them to effectively execute their responsibilities.

"It should be noted that the devices remain the property of the RA and are issued strictly for official use in conducting RA business. They are not personal assets of board members," she said.

According to Fillemon, the board was given the devices to ensure day-to-day communication.

"Given the sensitive nature of the information handled by the board, as well as the need for secure and efficient day-to-day communication, issuing iPads to board members is necessary," she said.