Namibia: Erongo Councillors Claim Over N$1 Million Owed in Unpaid Accrued Leave Days

Seven former Erongo Regional Council councillors claim the council owes them over N$1 million in unpaid leave days, citing a contradictory government directive.

The councillors say the regional council has refused to implement a resolution approving payment for their accumulated leave days, pointing to a new government.

The councillors are Kennedy !Haoseb, Ernst Wetha, Tegako Donatus, Deriou Benson, Melania Ndjago, Benitha Imbamba and Lovisa Kativa.

A circular issued on 8 December 2022 by former president Hage Geingob allowed for public office bearers to have 25 leave days per annum and for the days to roll over.

"The officials are to use leave application forms for public servants while a tailor-made leave form for them is being developed," the circular reads.

The new gazette issued on 19 December 2025 reads that councillors are entitled to a 25-days leave, however, the days will not be rolled over.

A former councillor, who requested anonymity, says the position contradicts the 2022 circular and it does not apply to them as the new gazette came after their term.

The councillor claims that the region is the only one with an approved budget, but it has not paid its former members despite the directive from Geingob.

"We were only paid 25 days, we have 100 days pending. Some regions have paid while others are waiting but Erongo is not paying their councillors," they say.

According to them, other regions such as Oshana, Otjozondjupa and Kavango East and West have paid their former members their 100 days in full.

The councillors say the new gazette should not apply to their case because their term of office ended on 28 November, which was before it was issued.

They say they are entitled to N$47 000 for 25 days leave period, which amounts to N$235 000 for five years.

Because they were only paid N$47 000, their N$188 000 for the remaining 100 days is still pending and with the regional council.

The councillor calls on the council to honour the resolution and pay the outstanding leave days without further delay.

Former Dâures constituency councillor !Haoseb says the council owes him about N$200 000.

He says the council gave him about N$46 000 after the Namibia Revenue Agency deducted what he owed it.

He says councillors did not have the same salary and their leave days were calculated based on their salaries.

"We have been struggling with the chief regional office (CRO) to understand our point. The council owes me 100 days," he says.

"A gazette that was gazetted after my term is not applicable to me. My term ended with Hage's term."

Former Swakopmund constituency councillor Kativa shares the same sentiments, noting that the council is refusing to pay their 100 leave days.

She told The Namibian yesterday that they have questioned the CRO, however, his response was that they will engage the minister for a go ahead.

"I cannot even explain how much I got because they told me I owe Namra, which I already paid," she said.

Erongo CRO Sam Ntelamo yesterday said authorisation for payment of leave gratuity does not rest with the council, but with the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

"The ministry issued a directive on 28 November last year, to which members were made privy, indicating that only 25 days were to be paid. Equally, we were advised only to pay the remaining 100 days once directed to do so by the ministry," he said.

"Thus far, there hasn't been any formal communication from the ministry, despite our follow-up."

He said once a new payment directive is issued, the council will comply and effect the payment.