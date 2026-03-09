Namibia: Children and Social Media - To Ban or Not to Ban

analysis

Namibian lawmakers and child welfare experts are divided over a debated social media ban for children under 15, balancing online protection against digital learning opportunities.

Whether social media is harmful to children or an educational tool for developing minds remains at the heart of this division.

"Any policy aimed at protecting children's well-being should be welcomed," says Nicolette Bessinger, a director at Lifeline/Childline, which offers children counselling services.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus says the country is closely following bans in other countries and will engage the public should Namibia be considering to follow suit.

Australia has already implemented a social media ban for children under the age of 16, while France recently approved similar measures, requiring platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and X, with the exception of WhatsApp, to block children's access through age verification.

Malaysia has announced plans to introduce a ban, while the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, Spain and Greece are considering policies on the matter.

A 2022 United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) report shows that 81% of children aged between 12 and 17 in Namibia have access to the internet, with boys using it more than girls.

Educational tool

Unicef last year cautioned that a ban may backfire, as social media can be an important source of learning, connection and self-expression for many children.

Bessinger, however, believes banning children under 15 from social media would protect them from cyberbullying and harmful content.

She says children are still developing emotionally, cognitively and socially, and may not be able to manage the pressure that comes with social media.

"This is a policy worth serious consideration . . . provided it is implemented thoughtfully and supported by education initiatives and active parental involvement," she says.

Bessinger says counselling data from Lifeline/Childline indicates a worrying trend linked to children's online experiences.

However, she says more in depth research is needed to fully understand Namibia's scenario.

ADDICTION

Clinical psychologist Shaun Whittaker says children can become addicted to social media which can lead to anxiety, depression and poor self-esteem as their brains are sensitive and still developing.

"Being away from social media can protect mental health and encourage young people to be more involved in the real world. They will focus on their education and obviously reduce the risk of cyberbullying," he says.

Acknowledging that social media can enhance communication skills, private social worker Pauline Haimene suggests a ban could lower exposure to online abuse and exploitation.

She says if children's online time is limited, they may have more opportunities to engage in face-to-face social interaction and study, which support healthy social and cognitive development.

"It could dramatically reduce opportunities for predators to contact or influence children. It could also protect developing minds from content they aren't cognitively prepared to understand," she says.

MITIGATION, NOT ELIMINATION

Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) spokesperson Mufaro Nesongano says an age-based ban may mitigate risks, but is unlikely to eliminate cybercrime involving minors on its own.

He says effective protection outcomes could be achieved through child-focused online safety education, stronger platform safeguards and active parental involvement.

"A ban would be possible but challenging, as it would require robust and reliable age-verification mechanisms and close cooperation between social media platforms, internet service providers and regulators," he says.

Nesongano calls for coordinated efforts, adding that while Cran does not conduct criminal investigations or child protection enforcement, the risks are widely recognised.

SUPPORT

Swanu of Namibia's Evilastus Kaaronda says while technology is good, it must be controlled and repurposed for educational activities while also encouraging interpersonal and social skills.

"I wholeheartedly support the ban. Limiting children's screen time is important as it gives them time to be social beings," he says.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister of education Bertha Nghifikwa says a ban does not mean absolute restriction, adding that the digital rights of young people should be limited to regulated educational content until they are older than 15 years.

"I support this policy. Social media exposes children to violent and inappropriate content that leads to cyberbullying. I recommend that this age group be reserved for proper academic and social development," she says.

Young Women of Africa chairperson and Landless People's Movement (LPM) youth leader Duminga Ndala caution against a social media ban for children, saying there should be evidence of harm.

"We should be mindful of the educational and informational benefits of these platforms to young users. A balanced, evidence-based approach allows for child protection while avoiding unnecessary restrictions on access to information and learning opportunities," she says.

Ndala says the government should create clear, evidence-based legislation which prioritises children's best interests by ensuring age-appropriate access and mandating strong child-safety standards, rather than limiting them.

LPM national spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa agrees that supporting such a policy would require quantified, clear proof of harm.

"We currently don't see the benefit of an outright ban. There should be actual figures and facts. We would opt for safeguarding them through stronger guidelines which service providers should abide by," he says.

'Easy to manipulate'

Software developer Aron Indongo says enforcing a ban for children under 15 from social media is technically possible but operationally difficult as social media platforms rely on self-declared age, which is easy to manipulate.

He says virtual private networks (VPNs) and shared devices can easily bypass controls.

"Enforcement is even harder on global platforms that do not operate under Namibian jurisdiction. The technology exists but it would require collaboration between government, telecomty, and proportionality."