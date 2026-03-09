Namibia: Van Schalkwyk Appointed Momentum Metropolitan Regional Manager

Momentum Metropolitan Namibia has appointed Joggie van Schalkwyk as regional manager within its Momentum Metropolitan Retail business unit.

Van Schalkwyk joins the business from Old Mutual Broker Distribution, where he served as business support manager. He brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, spanning direct sales, operational support, and functional leadership roles.

His broad exposure across the value chain has given him a wide-ranging understanding of how each role contributes to ongoing business success and, most importantly, to achieving meaningful outcomes for clients.

He holds an advanced diploma in management from Stadio and is pursuing a bachelor of business administration (honours), showing his ongoing allegiance to professional development and strong leadership practice.

In his new role, he will focus on driving regional performance, strengthening adviser support, and ensuring the customer remains at the centre of all interactions and decision-making. His experience at various levels of the value chain places him well to support teams holistically, enabling them to better serve and add value to all Momentum and Metropolitan clients.

"What motivates me most about this role is the opportunity to fulfil the promise we make to our clients and to add to a thriving culture," he says.