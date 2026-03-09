Namibia: NUST - Otesa Partner to Boost Student Internships

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Otesa Civil Engineering have formalised a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening work-integrated learning (WIL) and expanding internship opportunities for students.

The agreement, which was signed this week, provides a framework for structured internship placements and broader collaboration between the university and the engineering firm.

Two Nust students have already commenced placements at Otesa, marking the beginning of what both institutions anticipate will become a growing pipeline of practical training opportunities.

Through the agreement, students will gain exposure to Otesa's multidisciplinary operations, including civil engineering, project management, quantity surveying, health and safety, finance, procurement, and human resources.

Internship placements will run between three and six months and will alternate between office-based learning and on-site project exposure.

The training will be jointly supervised by Otesa professionals and Nust academic staff, ensuring that students gain both practical experience and academic guidance.

Nust has made WIL a compulsory component of all undergraduate programmes, requiring students to complete internships before graduating.

This approach aims to produce graduates with practical industry exposure while narrowing the gap between classroom learning and professional practice.

The process is supported by the university's award-winning Cooperative Education Unit, which facilitates internship placements for students.

Deputy vice chancellor of teaching, learning and technology Teresia Kaulihowa says through the partnership, Nust students "will refine professional competencies while contributing fresh perspectives grounded in current research and innovation."

Otesa chief people and culture officer Rudolf Coetzee, adds that the partnership "reflects Otesa's strategic vision to invest in Namibia's future professionals by providing meaningful internship opportunities and exposure to real-world projects.

"By collaborating with Nust, we aim to equip students with the skills and experience necessary to excel in their careers, while strengthening the talent pipeline for the construction and engineering sectors," Coetzee says.

In addition to internship placements, the agreement also creates avenues for future collaboration, including joint research initiatives, participation in career fairs, and ongoing engagement between the university and industry to ensure that academic programmes remain responsive to labour market demands.