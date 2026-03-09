Namibia: Career Expo Equips Pupils With Practical Knowledge

8 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Career Expo, which kicked off yesterday, aims to equip pupils with practical knowledge and encourage them to think about starting their own businesses.

This is through entrepreneurship and employability sessions.

More than 30 schools were expected to attend the two-day event, which ends today, aimed at helping young people explore career opportunities.

The expo brings together pupils, university students, companies and training institutions. Namibia Career Expo multimedia coordinator Emily Erastus says the event continues to play an important role in guiding pupils as they prepare for life after school.

"This event serves as the country's premier career exploration platform. It connects over 5 000 young Namibians with meaningful opportunities across the government, private sector and educational institutions," she says.

Erastus says the expo gives pupils the chance to speak directly with professionals and institutions about study options, training programmes and career paths.

"We want young people to leave here with a better understanding of the different opportunities available to them and how they can prepare for their future careers," she notes.

One of the organisations supporting the expo, SanlamAllianz, says the partnership forms part of its commitment to empowering young Namibians through education and skills development.

The company says investing in career guidance initiatives helps young people make informed choices about their future while also strengthening their employability.

The SanlamAllianz speaker's hall sees industry professionals and sector specialists share insights about their careers and experiences in the workplace.

Organisers have arranged free transport for pupils from schools across Windhoek to ensure that more can attend the event.

