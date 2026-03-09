Namibia: Cover the Technology Basics First

While the rest of the world cheers for the fourth Industrial Revolution, Namibia seems to be sprinting toward a finish line we haven't even built the track for.

Recently, there has been a loud push for the roll-out of 5G technology, promising robots, smart cities, and lightning-fast internet downloads.

But for the average Namibian, particularly those outside the Windhoek 'bubble'/, this sounds less like progress and more like a luxury we cannot afford.

Before we discuss 5G, we must look at our basis. We are currently seeing a push to phase out 2G and 3G networks by 2030. Yet, as it stands, we have not even perfected a universal 2G footprint. There are still vast areas of our country where a mere phone call is a struggle.

By jumping to the most expensive technology available, we are effectively telling our rural communities that their basic connectivity is less important than the high-speed needs of urban industries. Why are we buying a Ferrari (5G) when many of our people are still waiting for a gravel road (reliable 2G/4G)?

Financially, the timing could not be worse. Our national debt is currently hovering near 67% of our gross domestic product (GDP), pushing us dangerously close to our sustainable debt ceiling. To implement 5G, telecommunications companies must spend billions. Telecom Namibia alone has announced a N$2,3 billion upgrade plan, and past experiences suggest this usually comes straight from the taxpayers' pockets, as the government has to provide bailouts.

Ultimately, these costs are passed down to the taxpayer and the consumer. We are essentially taking on national and personal debt to buy androids and robots from developed countries. We are becoming a laughing stock by prioritising the approval of foreign tech giants over the economic stability of our own households.

Do we really need 5G right now? For most of us, 4G is more than sufficient for banking, education, and business. 5G is primarily designed for industrial automation, such as mining and ports, not for the person trying to sell cattle or run a small shop at a remote village.

Therefore, the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia should not fail us; we need a people first digital policy. This means prioritising 100% 4G coverage for the whole nation before moving to 5G, focusing on lowering data costs, and stopping the increase of our debt for prestige projects while we are in a debt crisis.

We are not there yet, and it's time our leaders stopped pretending we are.

Let us build a Namibia that is connected at the roots, not just at the treetops. - Appolinares Likoro