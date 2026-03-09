Namibia: Health Plan On Life Support

The government's intention to introduce universal free health coverage and make it comparable to the standards of Namibia's private healthcare sector is a bold and politically attractive promise.

At its core, the idea is simple: No Namibian should be denied quality healthcare because of income. However, as the government publicly signals its intent, we must ask if a system of universal care can be effective when our hospitals are struggling to provide basic services today. While healthcare should be a right rather than a privilege, this initiative faces significant hurdles.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has reportedly submitted a N$16-billion proposal to upgrade hospitals and clinics. However, the mechanisms for funding this ambitious programme remain unclear.

Options being explored include 'sin' taxes on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks. Expanding access while upgrading facilities would require significant investment in specialist recruitment, modern diagnostic equipment, and digital management systems. Without new revenue streams, the burden would fall heavily on the existing fiscus.

Our public hospitals and clinics face well-documented challenges, from infrastructure strain to medicine stock-outs. Reports of shortages of essential medicine, linen deficits, and patients sleeping on floors are not isolated incidents. Systemic weaknesses include hygiene challenges and pest infestations in some facilities. In contrast, private hospitals offer shorter waiting times and cleaner environments because they are funded through medical aid and private payments.

Namibia should look at hybrid models, like that of Germany, where funding comes from mandatory insurance contributions alongside public institutions. This spreads financial risk and leverages private sector efficiency. We should start with housekeeping: allocating funds to infrastructural upgrades, state-of-the-art equipment, and consistent medicine supply.

A phased approach is essential, starting with institutional upgrades. The government could also establish a national health fund, use public-private service contracts, and implement procurement reforms to prevent medicine shortages.

A comprehensive infrastructure audit is needed before any roll-out. Adding 90 000 potential patients more to an already overstretched system could lead to collapse.

Universal healthcare should guarantee quality, safety, and dignity, not just serve as a political statement.

Without fiscal realism, we risk creating a system that is free but inefficient - effectively planning to fail. - Lifalaza Lifalaza