Namibians Urged to Test Early for Lifestyle Diseases

Namibians have been urged to act and get tested early for lifestyle diseases that could later develop into serious illnesses.

The call was made at a media engagement in Windhoek on Wednesday, organised by the medical aid fund, Namibia Health Plan (NHP), where concern was raised regarding the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in Namibia.

According to NHP, Namibians continue to experience a rising number of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer and mental health-related conditions.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The fund said early intervention could help reduce avoidable complications, improve quality of life and limit the financial strain associated with delayed diagnosis and advanced treatment.

NHP principal officer Dantago Garosas said the fund is strengthening its focus on prevention, early detection and wellness education to help members stay healthy before conditions develop into serious illnesses.

Garosas said medical aid funds have a responsibility that goes beyond paying claims when members become ill.

"As Namibia's largest medical aid fund, we understand that our role goes beyond funding treatment. We must also help lead the conversation on prevention, early detection and healthier living. Our responsibility is not only to process claims when members are unwell, but to support them in staying well for longer. This is better for our members, better for employers and essential for the long-term sustainability of the fund," she said.

As part of its preventative healthcare strategy, NHP offers initiatives aimed at identifying health risks early and encouraging members to take action before conditions worsen.

These initiatives include health risk assessments, targeted health screenings, chronic disease support programmes, mental health initiatives, workplace wellness interventions and awareness campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles and early detection.

Garosas said prevention is central to the fund's long-term approach to healthcare.

The medical aid also highlighted the importance of conversations around men's health through its collaboration with former editor of The Namibian and prostate cancer survivor Tangeni Amupadhi.

At the event, Amupadhi said he has chosen to use his personal experience to raise awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of early screening.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I decided to start spreading awareness because, in the year I was treated, the Cancer Association of Namibia declared that prostate cancer had become the leading cancer in Namibia. In general, cancers are spreading rapidly, which is why we need to continue sharing these messages and creating awareness about early detection before the condition worsens or before someone becomes bedridden," he said.

NHP called on the media to help normalise preventative healthcare by amplifying accurate health information, reducing stigma and encouraging the public to seek screening and support early.