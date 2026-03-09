Zimbabwe Considers Social Media Ban for Under-18s in Child Protection Plan

The government says it is working on new legislation that could restrict children under the age of 18 from using social media platforms as part of a wider effort to improve online safety.

The proposed measure forms part of a planned Child Online Protection Policy according to Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera.

Speaking about the initiative, the minister said the policy aims to protect young people from harmful content and promote safer use of digital technologies.

"We are working on a law under the social sector called the Child Online Protection Policy so as to protect the young ones," she said.

Under the proposal, authorities plan to introduce regulations governing how minors interact with social media platforms and other online services.

"By so doing we want to protect the young generation by banning social media to children who have not reached the maturity age of 18," she added.

Officials say the policy will also include programmes designed to guide children on responsible use of online platforms once the framework is implemented.

"As we implement the Child Online Protection Policy, we are also coming with programmes on how children use social media," the minister said.

Minister Mavetera warned that unrestricted access to digital platforms could have negative consequences for young people if left unregulated.

"With that said it means we are going to be banning the young ones from using social media because this may affect our children's future in a negative way," she said.

The initiative forms part of broader government plans to strengthen safety in the country's digital space. The minister said the move aligns with the vision of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure that citizens are protected while using online platforms.