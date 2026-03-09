Somalia: Ex-Somali President Farmaajo Opposes Newly Signed Constitution

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has strongly opposed a newly signed constitution endorsed by the country's incumbent leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, warning that the move could deepen political divisions in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement, Farmaajo said the decision by President Hassan Sheikh to sign the revised constitution could heighten risks facing Somalia's state-building efforts and undermine national unity.

The former president argued that opposition from several federal member states, lawmakers from both chambers of parliament who boycotted sessions related to the constitutional process, and former national leaders indicated that no broad political or societal consensus had been reached over the amendments.

Farmaajo also accused the current president of bypassing procedures outlined in Somalia's provisional constitution, saying the signing of the new document contradicts established legal processes and could trigger further political and social polarization.

He urged Hassan Sheikh to return to a path of dialogue and consensus, calling on him to ensure that the country holds inclusive elections within the remaining period of his mandate, based on laws and procedures agreed upon by stakeholders.

Debate over constitutional amendments in Somalia has intensified in recent days, with politicians and government institutions expressing differing views over the process and its legitimacy.