Somalia: Ex-Somali President Farmaajo Opposes Newly Signed Constitution

9 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has strongly opposed a newly signed constitution endorsed by the country's incumbent leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, warning that the move could deepen political divisions in the Horn of Africa nation.

In a statement, Farmaajo said the decision by President Hassan Sheikh to sign the revised constitution could heighten risks facing Somalia's state-building efforts and undermine national unity.

The former president argued that opposition from several federal member states, lawmakers from both chambers of parliament who boycotted sessions related to the constitutional process, and former national leaders indicated that no broad political or societal consensus had been reached over the amendments.

Farmaajo also accused the current president of bypassing procedures outlined in Somalia's provisional constitution, saying the signing of the new document contradicts established legal processes and could trigger further political and social polarization.

He urged Hassan Sheikh to return to a path of dialogue and consensus, calling on him to ensure that the country holds inclusive elections within the remaining period of his mandate, based on laws and procedures agreed upon by stakeholders.

Debate over constitutional amendments in Somalia has intensified in recent days, with politicians and government institutions expressing differing views over the process and its legitimacy.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.