South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Brazil for a State Visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Brasília ahead of a State Visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic relations between South Africa and Brazil.

The President arrived in the Brazilian capital on Sunday at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for the two-day visit taking place from 9 to 10 March 2026.

According to the Presidency, the visit provides an opportunity for the two leaders to engage on a range of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in trade, investment and key economic sectors.

South Africa and Brazil share longstanding diplomatic ties anchored in the Declaration of Strategic Partnership signed in 2010, which is implemented through the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission.

The State Visit programme will begin on Monday with an official welcome ceremony in honour of President Ramaphosa at the Palácio do Planalto at 3pm (SAST).

This will be followed by a joint media briefing by Ramaphosa and Lula at the same venue at 5pm (SAST), where the two leaders are expected to outline areas of cooperation and the outcomes of their engagements.

Later in the evening, President Ramaphosa will address the South Africa-Brazil Business Forum at the Itamaraty Palace at 7pm (SAST).

The forum will bring together business leaders from both countries and is aimed at promoting greater commercial collaboration and investment opportunities.

The State Visit will focus on strengthening cooperation in sectors such as agribusiness, aerospace, creative industries, defence, energy, mining, science and technology, sport and tourism.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss shared geopolitical priorities as members of the Global South and cooperation in multilateral platforms including BRICS, the India-Brazil-South Africa Dialogue Forum, the Group of 77, the Group of Twenty and the United Nations.

Brazil remains a key partner for South Africa's engagement with the Latin American and Caribbean region and both countries are expected to explore ways to expand trade and investment.

Bilateral trade between South Africa and Brazil reached R32.5 billion in 2025, with South African exports amounting to R5.2 billion and imports from Brazil totalling about R27.3 billion.

President Ramaphosa is accompanied on the State Visit by several Cabinet ministers, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Bonginkosi Nzimande, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille, Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie.