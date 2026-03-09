Namibia: GBV, Inequality Halt Women'sprogress - Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says although progress has been made in advancing women's rights, challenges such as gender-based violence and economic inequality continue to hinder full gender equality.

In a message marking International Women's Day yesterday, Nandi-Ndaitwah joined Namibians and the global community in commemorating the day under the theme 'Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls'.

She noted that important strides have been made over the years, with women gaining greater access to education, leadership and economic opportunities in many societies.

"These achievements are the result of decades of advocacy, courage and determination by women and men who believed in equality and justice.

Yet, while we acknowledge this progress, we must also recognise that the journey towards full equality is far from complete," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that International Women's Day is not only a moment to celebrate the achievements of women and girls, but also a time to reflect on the work that still needs to be done.

"Around the world, women continue to face barriers that limit their full participation in society.

This year's theme is a clear call to action for all of us to remove the obstacles that prevent women and girls from fully enjoying their rights and opportunities," she said.

Reflecting on Namibia's progress since independence, the head of state said the country has taken meaningful steps to promote gender equality and ensure women participate fully in national development.

She also encouraged women and girls to pursue their ambitions without limitations.

"To the women and girls of Namibia, I want to say this clearly: your dreams are not limited by your gender.

In today's Namibia, you can become whatever you aspire to be," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah further emphasised the importance of involving boys and men in advancing gender equality, noting that building a just society requires raising boys who respect and support the rights and aspirations of women and girls.

"Only by working together as women and men can we fully realise the promise of equality.

Let us remain committed to building a Namibia where equality, opportunity and justice are realities for all women and girls," she said.