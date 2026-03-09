Namibian Police Seize Drugs and Arrest 196 Suspects in February Crackdown

9 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibian Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the police seized various illicit drug substances and arrested 196 suspects in February.

In a media statement issued on Monday, Shikwambi said the seizures and arrests were recorded between 1 and 28 February.

She said the drugs seized included 391 879.86 kilograms of cannabis, 28 363 mandrax tablets, 47.7 grams of cocaine powder, 412.5 units of crack cocaine, and 50 abortion tablets.

"A total number of 196 suspects were arrested, including 187 Namibian nationals, seven Angolan nationals, one Zimbabwean national and one Tanzanian national.

"The above recordings of drug seizures and arrests highlight the police's commitment to law enforcement. We remain determined in combating illegal drugs and to arrest those found in possession of or involved in dealing with such substances," Shikwambi said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.