Namibian Police Seize Drugs and Arrest 196 Suspects in February Crackdown

Namibian Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi says the police seized various illicit drug substances and arrested 196 suspects in February.

In a media statement issued on Monday, Shikwambi said the seizures and arrests were recorded between 1 and 28 February.

She said the drugs seized included 391 879.86 kilograms of cannabis, 28 363 mandrax tablets, 47.7 grams of cocaine powder, 412.5 units of crack cocaine, and 50 abortion tablets.

"A total number of 196 suspects were arrested, including 187 Namibian nationals, seven Angolan nationals, one Zimbabwean national and one Tanzanian national.

"The above recordings of drug seizures and arrests highlight the police's commitment to law enforcement. We remain determined in combating illegal drugs and to arrest those found in possession of or involved in dealing with such substances," Shikwambi said.