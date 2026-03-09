East Africa: Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Mourns Death of Ali Khamenei

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has joined the global Muslim community in mourning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a leader whose legacy greatly influenced the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Representing the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa visited the Iranian Embassy in Kampala to convey condolences to the government and people of Iran following the martyrdom of the country's Supreme Leader.

The delegation was received by officials from the Embassy of Iran in Uganda led by Ambassador Majeed Safar.

During the visit, Sheikh Waiswa signed the condolence book in honor of the late leader, praising his contributions and leadership.

"Indeed, he has left an impactful legacy and transformative leadership in the history of Iran," Sheikh Waiswa wrote in the condolence book.

After the UMSC delegation held brief discussions with Ambassador Safar, who explained the delay in conducting the burial of the late leader. He also noted that Muslims in different parts of the world had organized special funeral prayers to honor Ayatollah Khamenei.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts by Muslim leaders worldwide to express solidarity with the people of Iran during the period of mourning.