East Africa: Uganda Muslim Supreme Council Mourns Death of Ali Khamenei

8 March 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Rebecca Namujuzi

The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) has joined the global Muslim community in mourning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a leader whose legacy greatly influenced the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Representing the Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa visited the Iranian Embassy in Kampala to convey condolences to the government and people of Iran following the martyrdom of the country's Supreme Leader.

The delegation was received by officials from the Embassy of Iran in Uganda led by Ambassador Majeed Safar.

During the visit, Sheikh Waiswa signed the condolence book in honor of the late leader, praising his contributions and leadership.

"Indeed, he has left an impactful legacy and transformative leadership in the history of Iran," Sheikh Waiswa wrote in the condolence book.

After the UMSC delegation held brief discussions with Ambassador Safar, who explained the delay in conducting the burial of the late leader. He also noted that Muslims in different parts of the world had organized special funeral prayers to honor Ayatollah Khamenei.

The visit was part of ongoing efforts by Muslim leaders worldwide to express solidarity with the people of Iran during the period of mourning.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.