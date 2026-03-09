Malawi's state housing developer, the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC), is facing a deepening financial crisis that analysts say places the institution on the brink of collapse after recording cumulative losses of K8.1 billion in just four years while its debts have ballooned to nearly double the value of its assets.

A review of national budget documents paints a troubling picture of a once-vital public corporation now struggling to survive. Financial figures show that MHC currently holds assets worth K4.9 billion against liabilities of K9.1 billion, leaving the corporation with an alarming asset-to-liability ratio of 0.5:1.

In simple terms, the corporation owes almost twice as much as it owns.

The financial deterioration marks a sharp slide from the previous year when the ratio stood at 0.35:1, further confirming that the state housing agency is finding it increasingly difficult to meet its obligations as they fall due.

The K9.1 billion liability burden is made up of multiple unpaid obligations that highlight the depth of the crisis. Statutory arrears alone--including Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Withholding Tax and Value Added Tax--have reached K1.4 billion. Deposits owed to customers for plots and house rentals have accumulated to K5.7 billion, while another K1.3 billion is owed to creditors and service providers.

These figures suggest a corporation weighed down by debts to government, customers and private contractors at the same time.

Year-by-year losses tell an even more disturbing story of a financial freefall.

In the 2022/23 financial year, MHC recorded a relatively modest loss of K268 million. But the situation deteriorated dramatically the following year when losses skyrocketed to K4.6 billion in 2023/24.

Although losses dropped to K2.1 billion in 2024/25, the bleeding has continued. By September 2025, just halfway through the current financial year, the corporation had already posted an additional K1.2 billion loss.

These figures mean that within less than four years the housing parastatal has accumulated K8.1 billion in losses, raising serious questions about its sustainability and long-term viability.

Government documents acknowledge the crisis but project a potential turnaround. The 2026 Annual Economic Report suggests that MHC could recover through an ambitious housing programme targeting 250,000 houses, along with improved rent collection and regularisation of encroached plots.

Officials hope the strategy could deliver a modest profit of K230 million by the end of the current financial year, largely driven by a 23 percent increase in rental charges and expected revenue from 765 plots earmarked for sale.

But critics argue that the numbers reveal a deeper structural problem that rent increases alone cannot fix.

Executive Director of the Consumers Association of Malawi, John Kapito, says the corporation should have been dissolved long ago because it has failed to adapt to modern housing realities.

According to Kapito, MHC was originally designed decades ago to provide subsidised low-cost housing and serviced plots, but the institution has failed to reform despite changes in the housing market and urban land pressures.

"MHC is one body that could have been disbanded a long time ago," Kapito said. "Government should instead establish a new housing agency that provides land and houses at cost-reflective rents capable of sustaining development and maintenance."

He argues that a governance structure dominated by politically appointed boards and outdated management models has prevented the corporation from modernising its operations or expanding housing supply.

The crisis is particularly troubling given MHC's historical role in Malawi's urban development. For more than five decades--from 1964 until 2017--the corporation operated as a statutory body responsible for building houses, developing residential plots and managing public housing estates.

A 2017 amendment to the MHC Act attempted to reform the institution by transforming it into a commercially run entity expected to diversify services and generate profits.

Following the reform, MHC introduced a range of initiatives including the sale of housing solutions to the public, acquisition of block-making machinery in Blantyre, and upgrades to carpentry workshops in both Blantyre and Mzuzu.

According to MHC spokesperson Ernestina Lunguzi, the corporation has also expanded into consultancy services covering architecture, surveying, asset valuation, engineering and construction.

The corporation now produces building blocks, sells carpentry and welding products and hires out equipment and vehicles in an attempt to raise additional revenue.

Yet despite these diversification efforts, the corporation's flagship housing project remains stalled.

The proposed Project 250, which aims to construct 250,000 housing units over the next 10 years, has yet to begin due to lack of financing. The estimated cost of the project stands at a staggering K14.9 trillion, with plans to build 25,000 houses every year.

Lunguzi admitted that the corporation has not secured serious financing partners and that funding for the project is currently unavailable.

She said MHC also faces a combination of structural challenges including limited housing stock compared to growing urban demand, high borrowing costs that make construction loans difficult to secure, and rising utility costs that inflate development expenses.

Encroachment on MHC land and slow construction methods have further complicated the corporation's efforts to expand housing supply.

Meanwhile, the corporation's reputation has been battered by past allegations of corruption. In 2011, reports emerged that MHC lost K105 million after selling 22 houses below market value, allegedly to insiders and politically connected individuals.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau investigated the matter and arrested several former executives and politicians, though those accused were later cleared.

As the financial numbers worsen, the silence from government has become increasingly noticeable. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu did not respond to requests for comment on the corporation's deteriorating position.

For many observers, the figures emerging from the national budget documents are no longer just a warning sign--they are evidence that one of Malawi's most important public housing institutions is drifting toward financial collapse while the country's housing shortage continues to grow.