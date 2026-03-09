South Africa: Madagascan-Inspired Dance Festival in Soweto Confronts Social Issues

The fourth ITROTRA-MAP Dance Festival was held last week with artists coming from Madagascar, Mozambique, Sweden, France and Germany

The fourth edition of the ITROTRA-MAP Dance Festival was staged in vairious venues across Soweto and parts of Johannesburg.

During the week-long contemporary dance festival, fans were treated to thought provoking performances under the theme, "Safe Spaces, Safe Lives", with a special focus on the challenges surrounding gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa.

Other performances explored environmental justice, masculinity, mental health and dignity.

The festival is inspired by the ITROTRA International Contemporary Dance Festival, a regular part of the Madagascan arts scene for over 20 years. "Itrotra" is a Malagasy word meaning "encounters".

Many dance performances were staged, but the festival also screened films, held workshops and exhibitions.

Gaby Saranouffi, founder and co-curator of the ITROTRA-MAP Dance Festival, said the festival is aimed at encouraging artists to tackle social challenges in the communities where they live.

"We have a duty as artists to not only entertain our audiences but to also engage them on critical issues. When you talk about Itrotra, you talk about quality of work, about humanity, being with people, and about social change through art," says Saranouffi.

The festival also gives young and emerging artists the opportunity to work with more experienced performers from South Africa, Madagascar, Mozambique, Sweden, France and Germany.

As part of the festival, free choreography workshops were held in Soweto by seasoned professionals.

The festival also took some performances to Soweto primary schools allowing learners to interact with international and local artists.

Saranouffi hopes to expand the festival and eventually take it to rural communities.

"We would like to take the festival to more rural areas so that more people can have access to the arts. My hope is for the festival to grow bigger but we must ensure that as we grow, we continue to hold on to the values that are the foundation of our festival," says Saranouffi.

"Dance is one of the most beautiful forms of storytelling that transcends cultures and borders. It can be a form of reflection, resistance, healing, and celebration, where the transformative power of dance unites us all."