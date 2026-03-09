Somalia: Aussom Commander Visits Mubarak After Al-Shabaab Ousted

9 March 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mubarak, Somalia — The commander of the African Union stabilization mission in Somalia, Sam Kavuma, visited the town of Mubarak to assess the combat readiness of joint forces following the recent expulsion of Islamist militants.

The visit by the head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) came after a large-scale operation conducted jointly by AUSSOM troops and the Somali National Army, which military officials said led to the recapture of Mubarak and the nearby town of Dara Salaam from the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Kavuma praised the joint forces for what he described as a determined and courageous operation, highlighting the role played by units of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Somali government troops and international partners supporting stabilization efforts in the country.

"The morale of the troops is very high, and they are ready to consolidate the gains achieved in recent operations," said Jackson Kayanja, the commander of AUSSOM's First Division.

During his visit to Mubarak, Kavuma also met local residents and urged them to cooperate with security forces to accelerate economic recovery and community life after the town's liberation.

Residents welcomed the improved security situation, saying they were beginning to feel a return of stability in the area after months of militant control.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.