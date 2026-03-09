Somalia: Aussom Commander Visits Mubarak After Al-Shabaab Ousted

Mubarak, Somalia — The commander of the African Union stabilization mission in Somalia, Sam Kavuma, visited the town of Mubarak to assess the combat readiness of joint forces following the recent expulsion of Islamist militants.

The visit by the head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) came after a large-scale operation conducted jointly by AUSSOM troops and the Somali National Army, which military officials said led to the recapture of Mubarak and the nearby town of Dara Salaam from the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Kavuma praised the joint forces for what he described as a determined and courageous operation, highlighting the role played by units of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), Somali government troops and international partners supporting stabilization efforts in the country.

"The morale of the troops is very high, and they are ready to consolidate the gains achieved in recent operations," said Jackson Kayanja, the commander of AUSSOM's First Division.

During his visit to Mubarak, Kavuma also met local residents and urged them to cooperate with security forces to accelerate economic recovery and community life after the town's liberation.

Residents welcomed the improved security situation, saying they were beginning to feel a return of stability in the area after months of militant control.