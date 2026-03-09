Equatorial Guinea: With the Visit of Pope Leo Xiv, the Country Becomes the Epicenter of World News

7 March 2026
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Malabo — The apostolic visit of Pope Leo XIV to Equatorial Guinea, scheduled for April 21-23, 2026, will be a historic event, and preparations are already in full swing in the country, which will capture the world's attention.

According to a statement from the Vice President's Office press office, sent to Fides, the government is making every effort to ensure the event's organization, which requires perfect coordination given its significance. In this context, Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue met on March 3 with the Minister of Information, Press, and Culture, Jerónimo Osa Osa Ekoro, in his capacity as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Press and Image, to discuss the work plan for media coverage.

The plan includes comprehensive coverage before, during, and after the visit, utilizing fixed and mobile cameras, drones, broadcast vans, and press centers at strategically important locations throughout the country. The Press and Image Commission will be responsible for the official audiovisual production of the event and, in accordance with the Holy See's recommendations, will also organize a training seminar for journalists from various countries, focusing on the use of Catholic Church terminology and the correct interpretation of liturgical actions.

