Nigeria: Exposing Fake Facebook Pages Posing As LAPO Bank and Offering Bogus Loans to Nigerians

IN SHORT: These Facebook accounts use the name and logo of LAPO Microfinance Bank, a reputable financial services provider in Nigeria, to offer non-existent loans to Nigerians. But the accounts are fake and their offers are a scam.

The Facebook accounts Lapo Mfb access loan Service, Lapo MFB Access loan and Lapo microfinance Bank Agent offer loans to Nigerians.

Part of one post from the Lapo Mfb access loan Service account reads: "Get quick and reliable business, Civil Servant, personal loan, from our company."

The post encourages interested users to apply via Facebook Messenger.

The accounts use the name of LAPO Microfinance Bank, a financial services provider in Nigeria. Some of the accounts' photos also feature the bank's logo.

More loan offers from these accounts can be found here, here, here, here and here.

But can the accounts and their offers be trusted? We checked.

Fake accounts

There are several signs that the accounts in question are not genuine and not affiliated with the bank in any way.

First, they have very few followers, which is strange given that the bank has over 500 branches that help thousands of clients across Nigeria.

Second, their posts ask users to send a direct message to apply for the loans, which is a major red flag and a tactic often used by scammers to steal users' personal and banking information.

Third, the accounts are not verified and their posts are poorly written. We would expect communication from a reputable bank like LAPO to be free of errors, such as "MILLION'S" instead of "millions".

Furthermore, the accounts were all created between December 2025 and February 2026, but the bank has operated for over three decades.

LAPO's website links to its official social media accounts. In comparison, its Facebook page is verified and has over 132,000 followers. It was also created in 2012.

The bank has previously warned users not to fall for such scams and to follow only its official channels.

In February 2025, it wrote: "LAPO Microfinance Bank is NOT affiliated with certain groups or pages claiming to represent us. Any transactions made through them are at your own risk. For your safety, always verify through our official channels before making any transactions."

The Facebook accounts in question are fake and out to scam unsuspecting users.

Read our guide on how to spot online scams.