Kenya: Kakamega and Meru Get New Court of Appeal Stations in Judiciary Expansion

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted new Court of Appeal stations and additional Small Claims Courts across the country in a move aimed at expanding access to justice and reducing case backlogs.

In a press statement, the Chief Justice announced the establishment of two new Court of Appeal stations at Kakamega Law Courts and Nkubu Law Courts, increasing the total number of appellate stations nationwide to eight.

Additionally, a Court of Appeal sub-registry has been set up at Embu Law Courts, bringing the number of sub-registries to five.

Other Court of Appeal stations are located in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Eldoret.

According to the Judiciary, the expansion is part of ongoing efforts to decentralize appellate services and make justice more accessible to Kenyans across different regions.

The new stations are expected to significantly reduce the distance litigants, advocates and other court users must travel to access appellate services, while also lowering legal costs associated with pursuing appeals.

At the same time, the Judiciary has expanded the reach of Small Claims Court by establishing new courts in several towns across the country.

The new Small Claims Courts will operate in Maua, Mumias, Molo, Kapsabet, Ngong, Kenol, Kiambu, Mavoko, Makueni, Kilifi, Kikuyu, Vihiga, Homa Bay, Bungoma, and Nyamira.

The additional courts bring the total number of Small Claims Courts in Kenya to 55, significantly increasing access to quick, affordable and simplified resolution of civil and commercial disputes involving relatively small amounts of money.

The Judiciary says the expansion reflects its continued commitment to improving service delivery and strengthening judicial infrastructure across the country.

By increasing the number of appellate and Small Claims Court stations, the Judiciary aims to ease case backlog, shorten case turnaround times and ensure that Kenyans can access justice more conveniently within their local jurisdictions.

The move forms part of broader reforms aimed at decentralizing court services and enhancing efficiency in the justice system.