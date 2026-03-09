South Africa: Court Orders Lerato Kganyago's Husband Out of Northcliff Luxury Property

The Johannesburg High Court ordered Thami Ndala out of 14 Hillel Avenue, Northcliff, where he ran Hillel Villa and Spa.

The Johannesburg High Court has ordered Thami Ndala, husband of South African media personality Lerato Kganyago, to leave a luxury property in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

The order also bars Ndala and his company from harassing the property's owner or any contractors working to secure the building. The Sheriff has been authorised to carry out the eviction if Ndala does not leave.

The property was bought by Feizal Esposito Lorgat, a director at Urban Mountain, for R4.5-million in April 2021. A few months later, in August 2021, Lorgat leased the property to Ndala's company for R28,000 per month.

The dispute reportedly began after Ndala moved into the property and developed it into a hotel and spa. The matter led to legal proceedings over tenancy and ownership rights.

