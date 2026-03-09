South Africa: Soldiers Promised to Fight Gangs but Parliament Has No Clear Plan

Ian Cameron, chair of Parliament's police portfolio committee, says oversight committees still do not have a full strategic deployment plan.

Cameron warned the deployment could expand from gang violence to illegal mining, two criminal problems that need very different approaches.

Communities hit by gang violence are still waiting to see how a promised military deployment will work.

Nearly a month after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that soldiers would support the police, Parliament's oversight committees say they still do not have a clear plan.

Ian Cameron, chairperson of Parliament's police portfolio committee, says committees have not received key information about the deployment.

Cameron said: "Parliament is not requesting sensitive operational details or tactical information that could compromise safety on the ground. However, what remains missing is even a clear strategic deployment plan explaining how this intervention will actually work."

The committees have not received a full framework explaining the objectives, command structure and coordination between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

Recent briefings to the police portfolio committee and the Joint Standing Committee on Defence raised concerns about communication between the two institutions.

"What has become evident in recent meetings is a worrying breakdown in communication between the two institutions," Cameron said.

Police and soldiers work under different systems. Police enforce the law in civilian areas and prepare cases for court. Soldiers train for combat.

Cameron warned that joint operations without clear planning could create confusion on the ground.

He raised concerns about the changing scope of the deployment. Ramaphosa's announcement focused on gang violence, but recent briefings suggest the operation may also target illegal mining.

"These are two completely different criminal environments that require different operational strategies," Cameron said.

Cameron said Parliament will request a joint briefing from police and defence leaders to explain the deployment plan.