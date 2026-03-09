South Africa: SA, Egypt Ministers Highlight Women's Role in Tackling Water Challenges

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, have convened women professionals from the water sector to explore solutions to shared water challenges and strengthen transboundary water cooperation.

The two Ministers co-hosted a high-level webinar on Transboundary Water Cooperation on Sunday under the theme, 'Water for People', bringing together experts and professionals from South Africa and Egypt.

The event took place during March, which is marked in South Africa as National Water Month and also includes the observance of International Women's Day and Human Rights Day.

Addressing participants, Majodina said the webinar aimed to highlight the critical role women play in promoting dialogue, building trust and shaping collaborative frameworks for sustainable water management and peace.

"We commend the women who are already trailblazers in their respective spaces and the impeccable leadership we possess across the board, who advance the needs of our communities in ensuring we deliver water to all," the Minister said.

Majodina emphasised the need to amplify women's voices in the water sector and recognise their technical expertise and leadership.

"The decisions we make and the ideas we generate in these engagements have the power to shape economies, influence policies and improve lives around the planet," she said.

The Minister urged participants to consider the impact of their work in ensuring that communities have access to safe water and sanitation.

"With each and every intervention... we need to ask what impact we have made to ensure 'Water for People' and how we are supporting young engineers and scientists so that we can achieve water security and ensure that no one is left behind," she said.

Majodina also thanked women professionals from both countries for their participation and commitment to advancing cooperation in the water sector.

Sewilam highlighted that both Egypt and South Africa rely on transboundary water systems, making dialogue, technical cooperation and sustained diplomatic engagement essential.

"When women are fully engaged in water governance and transboundary cooperation, agreements become more sustainable, institutions become more representative and communities become more resilient," Sewilam said.

He also called for stronger efforts to create enabling environments for women's leadership.

"As we celebrate Internation Women's Day, we must also renew our commitment to creating enabling environments for women's leadership through education, mentorship, capacity building, and equal access to decision-making positions across the water sector," he said.

The webinar featured presentations focusing on sustainable development through water cooperation, strengthening cross-border water governance and ensuring water reaches marginalised communities.

Participants also shared innovative approaches to water management, highlighting how knowledge exchange and cooperation can help address water challenges and promote sustainable and equitable access to water resources. - SAnews.gov.za