South Africa: Gauteng Community Safety Committee Welcomes Establishment of Specialised Units

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed the establishment of two specialised units in Gauteng.

The two units were announced by the SA Police Service last week.

One unit will focus on the investigation of political assassinations and politically motivated killings of government officials.

"This unit will mirror the model of the Political Killings Task Team, which has previously demonstrated the importance of dedicated investigative capacity in dealing with targeted and organised violence," the committee said in a statement.

The other unit will confront crimes related to "kidnappings, extortion and criminal activities targeting infrastructure projects" .

The committee noted that those crimes, in particular, have reached sophisticated levels and pose a "serious threat not only to public safety, but also to economic stability and service delivery" in Gauteng.

"The committee strongly supports the establishment of these specialised units, particularly in light of the alarming crime statistics highlighted during a recent briefing by the Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni, to the Committee on Thursday, 5 March 2026.

"During this briefing on the third Quarter Crime Statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, covering the period between October and December 2025, the Committee was informed that 10 police officers were murdered in Gauteng in just three months," the statement read.

At least four of those officers were killed on duty, while a further six were off duty.

"The committee views this as a deeply disturbing and unacceptable reality. The murder of a police officer is not only an attack on an individual, but a direct attack on the rule of law and the authority of the State.

"Those who commit such heinous crimes must face the full might of the law and the Committee believes that perpetrators responsible for killing police officers should receive the harshest possible sentences," the statement continued.

The committee expressed equal concern for the rise in kidnapping cases in the province.

According to provincial statistics, kidnappings have increased by some 2.1% between October and December 2025.

"Kidnappings, often linked to organised criminal networks and extortion schemes, have become a significant threat to communities, businesses and public officials.

"The committee therefore welcomes the establishment of a specialised task team dedicated to investigating kidnapping and related crimes. This targeted intervention will play a critical role in strengthening investigative capacity and disrupting organised criminal syndicates responsible for these offences," the statement continued.

The establishment of the task teams represents a "firm commitment by SAPS to confront violent crime head-on and to restore public confidence in law enforcement".

"The committee will continue to exercise its oversight responsibility to ensure that these specialised units are adequately resourced, properly coordinated and able to deliver measurable results in the fight against crime.

"Ultimately, the safety of Gauteng residents must remain a national priority and the Committee stands firmly behind all initiatives that strengthen the ability of law enforcement to protect communities and uphold the rule of law," the statement concluded.

Welcoming the formation of the units, the Police Ministry said: "Both units are operational and are designed to function as intelligence-driven, specialised, team-orientated, multidisciplinary and prosecution-led structures.

"The establishment of these units demonstrates the SAPS' commitment to strengthening its capacity to disrupt and dismantle organised criminal networks, while ensuring that perpetrators of serious crimes are brought to justice".