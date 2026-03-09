South Africa: Dpwi Issues W Cape High Court Judge With Notice to Vacate State-Owned Property

8 March 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has confirmed that his department has issued a notice instructing a Western Cape High Court Judge to vacate a State-owned property in Cape Town by April 15.

This is after receiving communication from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development confirming that he does not qualify for the benefit.

The notice instructs that the property be vacated within the stipulated period and restored to its original condition, so that the department can reallocate it in accordance with the policies governing the use of State residences for members of the judiciary.

Macpherson said the department takes its responsibility seriously to ensure that public assets are managed properly and used for the public good.

"The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has a duty to safeguard public property and ensure that it is used strictly in line with the applicable legal and policy frameworks.

"Once the department received confirmation from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development that the occupant no longer qualifies for the benefit, it became necessary to issue the notice to vacate," Macpherson said.

The Minister aid the department will continue to take the necessary action, including legal action, where public property is unlawfully occupied or used outside the applicable rules.

"Public assets exist to serve the people of South Africa and cannot be treated as private benefits.

"As we work to restore proper management across the State's property portfolio, the department will continue to act wherever necessary to prevent the misuse or unlawful occupation of State property," the Minister said.

