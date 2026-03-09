South Africa: World Bank Approves SA's Credit Guarantee Vehicle

South Africa's drive to accelerate infrastructure development and unlock economic growth has received a significant boost after the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved the South Africa Blended Finance Platform for Resilient Infrastructure Program.

The move is expected to help mobilise billions in investment, create jobs and strengthen the country's long-term economic prospects, said a statement by the National Treasury and World Bank on Monday.

The programme will establish a new Credit Guarantee Vehicle aimed at unlocking private sector funding for major infrastructure projects.

By issuing market-based credit guarantees, the facility is designed to reduce investment risk, attract institutional and commercial investors and lessen reliance on sovereign guarantees while expanding the country's ability to deliver critical infrastructure.

Over the next decade the initiative is expected to mobilise about $10 billion, approximately R160 billion, in capital from private investors, commercial lenders and institutional investors.

The programme is also projected to generate nearly 997 000 direct and indirect jobs while supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The approval comes at a critical time for South Africa's economy, which has grown at an average rate of less than 1% over the past decade while unemployment has remained above 30%.

Young people have been particularly affected, and longstanding challenges in electricity supply, freight logistics and water services continue to drive up costs, limit productivity and constrain job creation.

By helping to finance large-scale infrastructure projects, the Credit Guarantee Vehicle is expected to play a key role in addressing these bottlenecks while strengthening fiscal sustainability and expanding economic opportunities for businesses and households.

Satu Kahkonen, the World Bank's Division Director for South Africa, said investment in infrastructure is central to the country's efforts to restore growth and create employment.

"This operation supports the government's agenda by helping mobilise private investment for infrastructure that improves services, strengthens competitiveness, and expands economic opportunity," Kahkonen said.

Despite having deep and sophisticated financial markets, long-term institutional capital in South Africa remains under-allocated to infrastructure. At the same time, the scale of infrastructure needs means the public sector cannot finance projects alone.

The Credit Guarantee Vehicle introduces a blended finance structure aimed at sharing risk more efficiently and attracting long-term private capital at scale.

The programme will be implemented by National Treasury and includes $350 million in financing from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development to capitalise the Credit Guarantee Vehicle through the South African government.

The funding will also support project pipeline development and strengthen implementation capacity.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said progress is being made in establishing the new vehicle and that it will soon be formally incorporated.

"I am pleased to announce that National Treasury, together with the World Bank, are making significant progress with the Credit Guarantee Vehicle. The CGV, which will support massive investments in transmission infrastructure, will be incorporated as a company in the coming months," Godongwana said.

He added that development partners are expected to confirm their capital participation, with the aim of making the facility operational later this year.

The initiative also complements ongoing economic reforms under Operation Vulindlela II, the government's structural reform programme aimed at unlocking growth and investment.

It supports broader efforts to strengthen governance, improve regulatory certainty and enhance project preparation capacity in the electricity, transport and water sectors.

The programme is further aligned with South Africa's just energy transition by helping to finance renewable energy, transmission, storage and related infrastructure projects that are expected to improve energy security while supporting a lower-carbon economy.