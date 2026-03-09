Somalia: Somali President Praises Women's Role On International Women's Day

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday congratulated women across the country and in the diaspora as Somalia marked International Women's Day on March 8.

In a statement, Mohamud praised Somali women for their role in national development and state-building, describing them as a backbone of society.

The president said women play a crucial role in the country's ongoing struggle against the Al-Shabaab militant group, referring to the group as "Khawarij," a term used by Somali authorities. He added that women have contributed significantly to liberation operations and community reconciliation initiatives.

Mohamud also highlighted the role of women in advancing democracy in Somalia, particularly in efforts aimed at establishing universal suffrage elections based on the principle of one person, one vote.

He said the Federal Government of Somalia remains committed to strengthening women's participation in leadership, politics and decision-making across all levels of government.

The president concluded by commending Somali women for their resilience, dedication and enduring contributions to the country's progress, wishing them continued success and advancement.