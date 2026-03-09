Ethiopia: PM Abiy Hails Harari Rural Corridor Village As Model for Community-Driven Development

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has described a newly developed rural corridor village in Ethiopia's Harari Region as a model for community-driven development.

He particularly highlighted the importance of local participation and the use of locally available resources in transforming rural areas.

The premier is currently visiting major development projects in the eastern part of the country, particularly in the cities of Dire Dawa and Harar, with the tour having begun yesterday.

Speaking about the project located in Sofi Woreda, specifically in Burqa Kebele, the prime minister said the small village demonstrates how coordinated planning and community engagement can significantly improve rural living conditions.

"The rural corridor in Harari region located in Sofi Woreda, Burqa Kebele, is a model small village developed through community participation and the use of locally available materials," he said.

According to the prime minister, the village was constructed with strong involvement from local residents, reflecting a practical approach to rural development that integrates traditional construction techniques with organized planning.

He added that such initiatives can serve as examples for similar projects aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and improving livelihoods across the country.

The development is part of broader efforts to promote sustainable rural transformation by mobilizing communities, utilizing local materials, and improving basic services in smaller settlements.

Officials say the approach seeks to balance modernization with locally rooted practices while encouraging greater community ownership of development projects.