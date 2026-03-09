Somalia: Somaliland President Congratulates Women On International Women's Day

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has congratulated women across Somaliland on the occasion of International Women's Day, praising their role in peacebuilding, national development and social progress.

In a message marking the annual celebration, the presidency said the president extended his congratulations on behalf of himself, the government and the people of Somaliland to women both at home and in the diaspora.

The president acknowledged what he described as the "invaluable role" Somaliland women have played in strengthening social cohesion, advancing education, contributing to economic growth and supporting the country's democratic development.

He also highlighted the contribution of women during Somaliland's post-conflict reconstruction period, noting their involvement in rebuilding national institutions and promoting community stability.

The president reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthening women's participation in governance and expanding opportunities for their involvement in the country's development.

He concluded by commending Somaliland women for their courage, dedication and continued contribution to the nation's peace and future.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)