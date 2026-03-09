Rwanda: Cervical Cancer - Rwanda Rolls Out New HPV Vaccine

Rwanda has started using a new human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Gardasil 9, in four districts to broaden protection against virus types that cause cervical cancer, according to the Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC).

The vaccine is currently available in Karongi, Nyarugenge, Kayonza, and Gicumbi districts.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to introduce vaccine against six cancers

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In an interview with The New Times on March 9, Hassan Sibomana, the Director of the Vaccine Programmes Unit at RBC, explained that Gardasil 9 differs from the previous Gardasil 4, which protected against only four HPV types.

ALSO READ: Inside Rwanda's push to eliminate cervical cancer ahead of WHO targets

"Gardasil 9 covers nine types, including the original four types 6, 11, 16, and 18, as well as five additional strains. The vaccine protects against more HPV types that cause different cancers and can prevent more HPV-related cancers than the previous vaccine," he said.

Sibomana noted that the vaccine is administered in two doses, although girls in the routine school-age vaccination group currently receive a single dose.

The number of doses depends on age. Gardasil 9 can be given to females aged nine to 45, with two doses recommended for women 29 years and older, he added.

Sibomana noted that the vaccine is safe, comparable in safety to Gardasil 4, and highly effective.

"The rollout is limited to four districts because of the small number of available doses. These areas were prioritised to study the vaccine's acceptability and effectiveness before we scale up nationwide," he said.

Sibomana noted that access will be expanded once more doses are available, and the vaccine will be offered at health facilities in the targeted districts. Communities will be informed when and where doses are accessible.

He explained that the introduction of Gardasil 9 is expected to have a great impact on cervical cancer prevention.

"With broader coverage, we can accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer. Our strategy aims for 90% vaccination coverage, 70% of women screened, and treatment for 90% of those who test positive," Sibomana said.

He added that Rwanda has already recorded high HPV vaccination coverage among 12-year-old girls, with more than 95% of districts achieving over 90% coverage in recent years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The rollout aligns with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines issued in December 2022, which extend HPV vaccination to adults, including women not covered when Rwanda first introduced the vaccine in 2011.