Nigeria: 'The Chances Kept Coming and We Kept Scoring' - Finidi On Rivers United's 3-1 Win Over Bendel Insurance

Rivers United coach Finidi George shared his thoughts after his side secured a 3-1 home victory against Bendel Insurance, reflecting on the team's balance, scoring form, and areas for improvement.

Finidi opened up about the challenges his team faced against a Bendel Insurance side that has been strong on the road.

"It's a very good game for us. We knew Bendel Insurance had been very, very good away from home. We knew it was going to be tough, but we told the boys to keep pushing," he said during his post match press conference.

While Rivers United struggled to convert chances in the first half, the coach praised his side's patience and perseverance.

"In the first half, I think we had one or two chances to have scored. It didn't happen. We tried to calm them down in the second half. Let them continue keeping the ball and definitely the chances will come. In the second half, I think the chances kept coming and we kept scoring."

Finidi emphasised that despite the victory, the focus remains on taking each match as it comes.

"It's a happy day for us, but it's just a match. We'll continue to take a game at a time. Now we're going away from home. We're going to play four matches, so we'll see what happens."

Confidence in front of goal

The coach acknowledged the shift in his team's attacking output but maintained that it comes from hard work rather than a change in approach.

"I think the players believe that they can really score. For us as coaches, we have not changed our method of coaching. We do all our scoring drills. It has not worked for us till the last match. We're quite happy that we're having the chances and we're scoring."

On what has changed with the goal-scoring run, Finidi said:

"Nothing has changed. The work ethic is the same. It's just that now we're much more luckier and scoring goals. That makes a difference."

A fiery moment on the pitch

Finidi admitted to flaring up late in the game due to some sloppy play under pressure.

"I felt at a point we were a little bit sloppy. Then the pressure was coming. I felt at that point, we shouldn't build; trying to build when there was pressure. We tried to make that correction and they kept doing it. I was angry and that led to that build-up towards our goal."

He reassured that such moments are normal and addressed post-match in the dressing room.

"It's stuff that you have in the field of play, after the game, we talk in the dressing room and everything is sorted."

Encouraging young talent

The coach also highlighted Thomas's progress.

"He's doing well, we keep encouraging him. I told the players at the beginning of the season that everybody is going to have their own chance to play in this team. It's how you use your own opportunity that matters. His time has come and he's doing well."

Planning ahead

Looking beyond the current season, George confirmed Rivers United will evaluate potential signings for the next campaign.

"We'll get through this season. We'll pen down those that we'll have for next season. If they are willing to come, we'll see whatever addition we can make. Let's get through the league. The list that we have, we'll send it to the management to see what they can do."

Rivers United's 3-1 win highlights a team building momentum both offensively and defensively, with Finidi George guiding them carefully as the NPFL season heads into its decisive phase.