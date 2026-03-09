Botswana: Opposition Leader Warns Against Electricity Tariff Hike

Gaborone — The Leader of the Opposition and Maun North MP, Mr Dumelang Saleshando, has urged government to tread carefully regarding electricity tariffs, warning that further increases would have a detrimental effect on citizens.

Debating the Ministry of Minerals and Energy's budget proposals for the 2026/27 financial year recently, MP Saleshando noted that businesses were already struggling with overheads. He argued that higher tariffs would force businesses to face additional production costs, which would ultimately be passed on to the consumers.

While critical of the tariffs, the MP noted that the opposition would continue to support government initiatives in renewable energy and mineral beneficiation, saying that Botswana had exported jobs for too many years by failing to process minerals locally.

To capitalise on the country's climate, he called on the minister to prioritise the introduction of solar streetlights. He also advocated for the liberalisation of the oil industry, emphasising that government-owned Botswana Oil was currently suffocating the private sector. He further demanded clarity regarding government's intention to acquire ownership of De Beers.

He lamented lack of cohesion within the leadership, noting that while the President had announced the intention several times, the Vice President, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Minerals and Energy had remained silent.

"De Beers is an empty shell, as illustrated by its latest financial results," he cautioned, adding that acquiring the company under current conditions could be a major financial mistake.

Other Members of Parliament raised localised concerns during the budget debate, with Shoshong MP, Mr Moneedi Bagaisamang calling for the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) to open a service centre in Shoshong.

He highlighted that many residents under the Zero Connection scheme had waited years for electricity. He also sought updates on the 5MW solar plant in Tobane and expressed desire to see the Ikongwe mine become operational.

Palapye MP, Mr Onneetse Ramogapi urged the minister to monitor exploration license holders more strictly, alleging that some companies were sneaking mineral samples out of the country.

MP Prince Maele of Tswapong North, expressed gratitude that all 21 villages in his constituency were connected to the national grid, but requested an expansion of the grid to cover plots currently falling outside its boundaries.

Responding to the debate, Minister of Minerals and Energy, Ms Bogolo Kenewendo, expressed confidence in government's strategy within the diamond industry. She emphasised that Botswana was aggressively moving away from being a mono-commodity economy.

She highlighted increased activity in base metals and noted that with only 30 per cent of the country explored, there remained significant room for growth and diversification within the mining sector. Subsequently, Parliament approved the ministry's proposed budget amounting to P8.7 billion for the 2026/27 financial year. BOPA

