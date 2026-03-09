Angola: Thirty-Three Deaths Recorded Over the Weekend By Civil Protection and Fire Service

Luanda — Thirty-three people died and 71 were injured over the weekend across the country, following 131 incidents recorded by the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB).

According to the corporation's incident report, sent to ANGOP this Monday, there was an increase of nine deaths, a reduction of seven injured and 15 incidents compared to the same period last year.

Among the deaths, 24 were road accidents, five were presumed drownings, and one each was due to abandonment of a newborn, a free fall, and a presumed suicide by hanging for unknown reasons.

Regarding injuries, the document states that 45 resulted from road accidents, 12 from physical assaults, 11 from exposure to electronic equipment, three from bee stings, two from accidents in a sporting

context, one from a fall due to tripping, and the same number from a serious fall.

The SPCB also carried out 176 various rescue services, with emphasis on 112 pre-hospital care situations.