Sudan: 10 Killed, Seven Injured in 'SAF Drone Strike' On South Darfur Market'

Nyala / Kosti / Ed Daein / Abu Karinka — A drone strike hit a market in South Darfur's capital of Nyala on Sunday evening, killing 10 civilians and injuring seven others, while also causing significant damage to traders' property, according to the Civil Administration in the state. The drones were reportedly launched by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

Youssef Idris Youssef, head of the Civil Administration in South Darfur, condemned the targeting of civilians in markets and residential areas, saying such attacks violate international conventions protecting civilians.

Dreij Ali Ishaq, head of the state's legal department, said drone strikes on markets and public spaces constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.

'Drone strike on White Nile dormitory'

A drone attack struck the city of Kosti in White Nile state on Sunday evening, injuring several people and damaging civilian sites, witnesses told Radio Dabanga.

Residents said they heard at least six explosions but could not confirm whether the projectiles were fired from military drones or loitering munitions. Some accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack.

Two drones reportedly fell inside a student residence at University of El Imam El Mahdi, while two others landed nearby. Witnesses said at least three people were injured and taken to hospital.

The Sudan Doctors Network later reported that seven students were wounded in the strike, some of them seriously. The group said the attack targeted a student residence housing large numbers of university students.

Local SAF sources said air defences in Kosti managed to detect and shoot down one drone over the city.

The General Union of Sudanese Students in White Nile state condemned the attack, describing the targeting of a student residential complex as a blatant violation of humanitarian norms and international law.

'Escalation across Sudan'

Drone attacks have intensified across several regions in recent days, including Kordofan, Darfur, and Blue Nile, leaving dozens dead.

On Sunday, the SAF also carried out a drone strike on the fuel market in Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur, killing at least six people. Reports also indicated attacks on the Dar El Salaam area south of Abu Karinka in the same state.