Uganda: Govt and Private Sector Unite to Accelerate Water and Sanitation Solutions in Uganda

The Ministry of Water and Environment, in partnership with development and private sector actors, has formalized a series of strategic agreements to accelerate progress in water, sanitation, and environmental services across Uganda.

The agreements were signed during a high-level Strategic Partners' Breakfast Meeting in Kampala, attended by stakeholders including Water for People Uganda, the Uganda Bankers Association, and ZOA Uganda.

Partners committed to collaborating through both tripartite and bilateral Memoranda of Understanding to strengthen service delivery nationwide.

Officials said the partnerships aim to translate dialogue into concrete action ahead of the annual Uganda Water and Environment Week, which serves as a national platform for investment mobilization, knowledge sharing, and policy discussions in the sector.

According to the Ministry, about 72 percent of Ugandans now have access to safe water, reflecting significant expansion of water infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

However, sanitation coverage remains low, with only 43.6 percent of households accessing improved sanitation facilities, posing ongoing public health and environmental risks.

By 2023, over 150,000 water supply facilities--including deep boreholes, protected springs, public standpipes, and rainwater harvesting systems--had been constructed, benefiting millions.

Despite these gains, at least 14 million people still lack access to basic water services.

Sector leaders highlighted a major financing gap. While the annual allocation to the water and environment sector stands at Shs1.2 trillion, the estimated requirement is about Shs5 trillion, projected to rise to Shs10 trillion by 2030.

Experts note that inadequate investment costs the economy up to 2.9 percent of GDP annually due to disease burden, lost productivity, and higher healthcare costs.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for coordinated action across government, private sector, civil society, academia, and development partners.

The upcoming Uganda Water and Environment Week 2026 will provide a critical platform to convene these actors, highlight innovative solutions, and catalyze partnerships to strengthen sector financing, technical collaboration, and accountability.

Partners also called on additional stakeholders, including the media, to join the coalition supporting the initiative and contribute to shaping outcomes.

The commitments made during the meeting are expected to strengthen long-term collaboration and accelerate sustainable water and environmental outcomes for Uganda.