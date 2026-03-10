Uganda: UHRC Raises Alarm Over Rising Court Cases Involving Women

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Mariam Wangadya, has raised concern over the increasing number of court cases involving women, noting that many lack legal representation and often face severe sentences.

Wangadya made the remarks during a national women's convention held in Kampala, which brought together women leaders and representatives from various organizations to reflect on achievements and discuss persistent challenges ahead of International Women's Day.

The convention, held at Mestil Hotel under the theme "Reflecting on the Past, Strengthening the Present and Shaping the Future of the Women's Agenda in Uganda," attracted key officials including the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Betty Amongi, Deputy Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement, Rose Namayanja, and other prominent leaders.

Speaking at the event, Wangadya said the Commission has observed a worrying trend where many women appearing in court lack access to legal support.

She noted that a significant number of these cases stem from domestic disputes and gender-based violence, yet affected women often face judicial proceedings alone.

Without legal representation, some women end up receiving harsh punishments, Wangadya warned, urging the government to review such cases to ensure justice is served fairly and within a reasonable time.

She also called for stronger institutional support systems to protect vulnerable women and guarantee equal access to justice.

Minister Amongi acknowledged progress in advancing women's rights but highlighted persistent social challenges, including cases of young girls impregnated and abandoned by men, which contribute to rising school dropout rates.

She also commended the resilience of Ugandan women in entrepreneurship, financial independence, and self-development.

National Chairperson for Women, Faridah Kibowa, raised concerns over the limited representation of women in top government positions and appealed to the President to prioritize women when appointing leaders to key public roles.

Deputy Secretary General of the NRM, Rose Namayanja, commended the ruling party's efforts to empower women politically and economically, and highlighted planned activities for the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8, emphasizing the importance of recognizing women's contributions to national development.

The convention concluded with calls for stronger policies, legal protection, and increased opportunities to ensure women across Uganda can fully participate in social, political, and economic transformation.