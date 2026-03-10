Uganda: Vybz Kartel Denies Reports of Uganda Concert Amid Social Media Rumours

Jamaican dancehall star Vybz Kartel has distanced himself from circulating reports claiming he will embark on an East African tour in May 2026, cautioning fans and promoters that the announcements are false.

Recently, social media posts suggested that Kartel would perform in East Africa, raising excitement among his Ugandan fanbase.

However, in a statement shared on his official platforms, Kartel clarified that neither he nor his management team had any knowledge of such a tour.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It has come to my attention that a post is circulating claiming that I will be embarking on an East African tour in May 2026. Let me be absolutely clear: neither my management nor I have any knowledge of, or involvement in, any such tour. No East African shows have been announced or confirmed by my team," he said.

Kartel warned that individuals advertising the supposed shows are acting without authorization and may be attempting to defraud fans and promoters.

"Any individuals, promoters, or platforms claiming to be booking or advertising these shows are acting without authorization and are misleading the public. Fans, promoters, and venues are strongly advised not to engage with or send money to anyone making such claims, as these may be scams," he added.

The artist emphasized that all legitimate announcements regarding his performances or tours would come only from his verified platforms or authorized representatives, specifically his manager Linton T.J. White and attorney Jason Mitchell.

"For the avoidance of doubt, all official announcements regarding Vybz Kartel appearances and tours will come directly from my verified platforms or from my authorized representatives only. The only individuals authorized to speak or act on my behalf are my manager, Linton T.J. White, and my attorney, Jason Mitchell," he said.

Kartel also warned that anyone misusing his name to promote unauthorized events would face consequences.

The clarification comes after social media rumours had fueled anticipation among East African fans for a possible regional tour, which the artiste's statement has now firmly denied.